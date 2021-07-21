Advertisement

Dow plant ‘chemical incident’ in Texas prompts shelter order

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 10:38 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LA PORTE, Texas (AP) — Emergency officials have issued evacuation or shelter-in-place orders for some people in a Houston-area city because of a “chemical incident” at a plant in the area.

Few details have been released about what prompted the Wednesday morning order in La Porte, a city about 25 miles southeast of Houston.

La Porte Emergency Management says residents in the affected area should stay indoors, turn their air conditioning off and close windows.

Dow Chemical, which operates a plant in the area, said in a public alert message that a “release event” from a tank truck had occurred.

The company says it had not detected any chemicals in any monitoring so far.

