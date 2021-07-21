Explosion at Paducah Dippin’ Dots facility sends 10 to hospital

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - An explosion was reported at Dippin’ Dots on Wednesday evening, July 21.

According to Robin Newberry, public information officer with the Paducah Police Department, the explosion was at a building in the Dippin’ Dots production complex. That building is located on Industrial Drive.

She said a truck was unloading liquid nitrogen and there was an explosion.

Dippin’ Dots uses liquid nitrogen to freeze its ice cream into those well-known little dots.

Ten people were taken to area hospitals, all of them were able to get out of the building “under their own power.”

Police and crews are on scene and investigating the incident.

We have a crew headed to the scene and will bring you more on this developing story.

Four people were hurt in an explosion in November 2019 at the facility.

