Gov. Beshear reports 963 new COVID-19 cases; 6.12% positivity rate

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.

Governor Beshear reported 963 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the state total to 472,605 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 6.12% positivity rate. Of Wednesday’s new cases, 181 are in kids 18 or younger.

There were two new COVID-19 related deaths reported on Wednesday. That brings the state total to 7,306.

As of Wednesday, 380 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 115 are in the ICU, and 59 are on ventilators.

The governor says due to delays with the federal reporting database, there will be no vaccination report for Wednesday.

