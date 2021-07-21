Advertisement

Gov. Beshear reports 963 new COVID-19 cases; 6.12% positivity rate

Governor Andy Beshear holds a news conference to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in...
Governor Andy Beshear holds a news conference to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in Kentucky.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.

Governor Beshear reported 963 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the state total to 472,605 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 6.12% positivity rate. Of Wednesday’s new cases, 181 are in kids 18 or younger.

There were two new COVID-19 related deaths reported on Wednesday. That brings the state total to 7,306.

As of Wednesday, 380 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 115 are in the ICU, and 59 are on ventilators.

The governor says due to delays with the federal reporting database, there will be no vaccination report for Wednesday.

