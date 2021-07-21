Health experts say COVID-19 restrictions could return if more people aren’t vaccinated

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s a situation that keeps getting worse. On Tuesday, health officials reported 1,054 new COVID-19 cases.

”We’ve been seeing an increase in cases in emergency departments, increased admissions, and we’re hearing about outbreaks with a fifth of those getting it being under the age of 18,” said Dr. Ryan Stanton, a Lexington emergency room physician.

The Centers for Disease Control says the Delta variant is responsible for over 80% of new coronavirus cases. Dr. Stanton explained the variant has a higher affinity for where it binds in the human body, making it the most aggressive variant since the start of the pandemic.

”It’s what makes it a little resistant to prior exposures to COVID-19, but lesser so to the vaccine,” Stanton said.

Officials say vaccination is the best line of defense towards the Delta variant and could help prevent new variants from forming.

On Monday, Governor Andy Beshear noted that COVID-19 cases have been increasing in Kentucky for the past three weeks. It’s a sobering reality for people who celebrated the loosening of restrictions.

Dr. Stanton said the pandemic will last much longer than anticipated, and restrictions will likely return, if more people aren’t vaccinated.

State officials have released a new set of guidelines. They say unvaccinated Kentuckians should wear a mask outside and indoors with people they do not live with.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.