IRS warns of child tax credit scams

The IRS has warned of potential scams surrounding child tax credits.
(Credit: KALB)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 2:53 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Internal Revenue Service warned of potential scams targeting families eligible for the new child tax credit Wednesday.

Scammers are reportedly trying to steal money and personal information with the scams, the IRS warning said.

Taxpayers should be on the lookout for phone calls, emails and text messages.

“When receiving unsolicited calls or messages, taxpayers should not provide personal information, click on links or open attachments as this may lead to money loss, tax-related fraud, and identity theft,” the warning said. The IRS also warned about people offering to assist in signing up for the child tax credit since signing up is not necessary.

“It is true there are criminals already looking for innovative tactics to scam hard-working American parents deserving of this child tax credit but rest assured our special agents will be working diligently to gather the evidence necessary to recommend those criminals be prosecuted,” IRS Criminal Investigation’s Acting Special Agent in Charge Mona Passmore of the Charlotte Field Office said.

The IRS also warned that they will never contact taxpayers for payment or personal information.

To report suspicious IRS-related phishing and online scams, visit IRS.gov.

