Lexington teen’s shooting death sparks more calls for an end to gun violence

Hip hop artist and community activist Devine Carama is reflecting on Tuesday’s tragic shooting...
By Chelsea Jones
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Family, friends and neighbors are overcome with grief after another young person in Lexington fell victim to gunfire.

“I was just hurt. At that age we don’t see that a lot in Lexington,” said Devine Carama, the director for ONE Lexington.

Carama, a hip hop artist and community activist, is reflecting on Tuesday’s tragic shooting. On Lancelot Lane, first responders found 14-year-old Daymarcus Williams dead at the scene.

“Just knowing that there were siblings who had to experience something like this and just knowing that this family is going to need our support, everybody’s support,” Carama said.

Carama grew up in the area and knows the family. He arrived shortly after the incident.

“I got to talk to the father yesterday, being a father who’s lost a child, looking at him in his eyes I know what that feels like,” Carama said.

Police have charged a 13-year-old suspect with second degree manslaughter. They’re investigating what happened. At one point Tuesday afternoon things got heated between police and people at the scene.

The city has started a number of programs targeting at-risk youth. Carama oversees the city’s crime prevention program and says the whole community must come together to stop the violence.

“I think in general just gun safety and getting these guns out of young people’s hands,” Carama said.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and there could be more charges.

