‘Shark Week’ blimp spotted in central Kentucky
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - You may have spotted something surprising in the sky in Lexington Wednesday afternoon.
A blimp was spotted around town during lunchtime. And yes... it looked like a shark.
It was advertising “Shark Week” on the Discovery Channel.
We checked flight data and with Blue Grass Airport and found that the blimp came into Lexington Wednesday morning from the Columbus, Ohio area.
While it was in Lexington, it made a couple of loops around downtown and UK’s campus, before heading south along I-75 toward Richmond.
