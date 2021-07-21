Train carrying hazardous material derails in Hardin County

COLESBURG, Ky. (WAVE) - A railroad train carrying hazardous material derailed on Tuesday evening in Colesburg. It happened around 8:15 p.m. on St. Clare Street near I-65, Hardin County Sheriff John Ward said.

Multiple train cars fell into the creek nearby, according to Bryce Shumate with Hardin County Emergency Services.

There have not been any reports of injuries, nor is it known why the train went off the tracks.

Several agencies are assisting with the response, including the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office, KSP and the Hardin County Fire Department.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.