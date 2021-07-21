Veterinarian warns cases of kennel cough going up in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A warning for dog owners, cases of Canine Infectious Respiratory Disease, commonly known as kennel cough, are on the rise in Lexington.

Kennel cough can spread quickly from dog to dog and vets tell us that it makes routine appointments even more important.

“In the last three weeks, I’ve seen maybe 20-25 cases of kennel cough,” Dr. Michelle Jude, Sheabel Veterinary Hospital said.

Dr. Jude says it is akin to the common cold seen in humans.

“If you take your kids to daycare, they’re at risk for picking up a cold. Same as if you come into the kennel or the daycare or a dog park. So, it is a highly contagious respiratory disease,” Dr. Jude said.

However, in some cases, it can be more serious.

“What we worry about is the dogs that aren’t eating, lethargic, those kinds of things, because it can develop pneumonia,” Dr. Jude said.

Steve Webb learned this first hand when his seven-year-old dog Lobo battled with the disease.

“It took two months, two prescriptions to get rid of it,” Webb said.

Special care should be shown to puppies and aging dogs.

“Things like kennel cough and the flu hurt the young and the old, just like people,” Dr. Jude said. “So, if your dog’s old, it should be seen twice a year.”

Webb and Dr. Jude share the sentiment that the best thing pet owners can do is have their pets vaccinated and checked on regularly.

“Take them for their scheduled appointments, get them a physical once a year, kinda like us, make sure nothing sneaks up on them,” Webb said.

Dr. Jude advises against over-the-counter medication to treat kennel cough. She says if your dog isn’t eating, seems lethargic or feels hot to the touch, it’s time to bring them to the vet.

