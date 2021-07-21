Advertisement

Woman injured in robbery at gas station near UK campus

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 10:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police are investigating an assault that happened at a gas station near UK’s campus on Tuesday.

We’re told around 4:30 officers were dispatched to Speedway on S. Limestone in reference to a robbery.

Police say a woman in her 30s told them she was approached by a man who wanted spare change. She told officers the man grabbed her purse, and when she resisted, he assaulted her with a bladed weapon.

She was taken to the hospital but is expected to be okay.

Police say the man ran off and took her purse with him.

They don’t have a description of the man.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police looking for escaped inmate, 16-year-old Luke Craig
Police: Teen accused of killing mother, sister in custody after escaping Lexington jail
It happened Tuesday morning on Lancelot Lane, near Lansdowne Drive and Wilson Downing Road.
‘Awful’: 13-year-old facing manslaughter charge in shooting of other teen in Lexington
The Kentucky State Capitol in Frankfort. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
Gov. Beshear holds press conference on spread of delta variant, issues new mask recommendations
The Lexington Fire Department is on scene of a structure fire Monday evening.
Fire damages second rink at Lexington Ice Center
Police: Wrong-way driver had drugs, alcohol in her system during time of I-75 crash that killed six

Latest News

A railroad train carrying hazardous materials derailed on Tuesday evening in Colesburg.
Train derails in Hardin County; several cars fall into creek
Football season is almost here, and fans are excited to finally be filling Kroger Field again....
Lexington business owners look ahead to how football season will impact revenue
The Centers for Disease Control says the Delta variant is responsible for over 80% of new...
Health experts say COVID-19 restrictions could return if more people aren’t vaccinated
AppHarvest and the Pike County Extension Office has partnered to bring a day camp to teach...
AppHarvest partners with Pike County Extension Office to teach children about AgTech opportunities and more