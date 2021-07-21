Woman injured in robbery at gas station near UK campus
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 10:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police are investigating an assault that happened at a gas station near UK’s campus on Tuesday.
We’re told around 4:30 officers were dispatched to Speedway on S. Limestone in reference to a robbery.
Police say a woman in her 30s told them she was approached by a man who wanted spare change. She told officers the man grabbed her purse, and when she resisted, he assaulted her with a bladed weapon.
She was taken to the hospital but is expected to be okay.
Police say the man ran off and took her purse with him.
They don’t have a description of the man.
