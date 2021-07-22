Ally Blake’s Forecast | A Dry and Hazy Thursday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Good morning y’all! After the cold front that passed on by yesterday, humidity levels have dropped and it feels amazing outside and will for the rest of the day.

It is Thursday, July 22, and another hazy and dry day. Smoke for the western wildfires is still making an appearance in the Kentucky skies and more beautiful sunrises and sunsets are on tap for us across the Commonwealth. Of course, this also can cause air quality issues so it’s important to be mindful for those who are sensitive to not spend extended periods of time outside (but I know with the great weather today it will be tough). Temps will kick off in the 60s and will get into the upper 70s and low 80s by the end of the day.

The drier weather pattern continues into the weekend, but temps will progress closer to average into the weekend. Tomorrow looks to be similar to today, humidity levels will rise a bit, and additionally, we will get back into the mid-80s. Summer-like air moves in over the weekend and we could get close to 90 degrees. The two things that may hinder that rise though are smoke still present in our upper atmosphere and also rain chances that will increase into Sunday. The wetter weather pattern will remain into the early workweek with temps in the mid to upper 80s. It looks like maybe even mid-week next week we could even dry out once again.

I hope you all have a great day and enjoy the beautiful sunrises and sunsets:)

