Chris Bailey’s Forecast | One More Pleasant Day

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s another calm day across the Commonwealth as our temps continue to run on the comfy side of summer for a few more days. By the time we hit the weekend, summer starts to flex a little and may do so even more into the final week of the month. But, thunderstorms may attempt to cut the heat off at the pass.

Today’s temps range from the low 80s for much of central and eastern Kentucky to the middle 80s or a touch better in the west. The air in the east is feeling good! Skies will continue to have a little haze and some smoke shows up aloft as much of the country continues to see the smoky sky from those western fires.

That’s well below normal for this time of year. Friday afternoon still will feature some warmer air pushing back in, but it’s really comfy still. Isolated storms may also go up in the west.

The weekend finds an increase in temps and humidity levels. Western Kentucky will get really steamy during this time.

Showers and some storms will then drop in here starting Sunday and into early next week.

