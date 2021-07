LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police are responding to a report of a crash involving multiple cars on Versailles Road.

Injury Collision:

Versailles Rd near the Woodford Co line -

Five vehicles reportedly involved. At least one lane blocked in each direction. pic.twitter.com/akmvYqkyRp — lexwrecks (@lexwrecks) July 22, 2021

The crash is near the Fayette-Woodford County line.

There is a significant backup in both the inbound and outbound lanes.

Use caution if driving in the area.

This is a developing story.

