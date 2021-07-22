Gov. Beshear honors frontline healthcare workers in eastern Kentucky

MOREHEAD, Ky. (WKYT) - Healthcare workers have been at the frontline of the pandemic, facing the virus head on and seeing the toll it’s taken on patients. Wednesday night doctors and nurses in eastern Kentucky were honored for their work to save lives, but the looming threat from the delta variant is on their minds.

“It was definitely pretty terrifying at first because I do have a four-year-old at home and she’s my pride and joy so taking that home to her, it was definitely on edge,” said Nikita Gibbs with St. Claire Healthcare.

Gibbs saw thousands of patients at the beginning of their COVID journey. The nurse didn’t miss a day as she led testing efforts in Morehead.

“It did get rough at times. We went anywhere from freezing weather to pouring down rain to burning up and really hot outside,” Gibbs said.

She was recognized for her hard work in front of hundreds of fellow healthcare providers at a dinner Wednesday. It was all in their honor for the tireless work they put in during the pandemic and are still doing.

“You have made this happen. Tonight, if you take one thing away from me, I hope it is thank you, thank you, thank you,” Governor Andy Beshear said.

Governor Beshear and others from his administration spoke to the healthcare workers who, while they believe the worst is behind us, they are now shifting focus to the delta variant that’s pushing case totals, and hospitalizations to the highest numbers in months.

“I just feel like everybody is on a little bit of a different page. If we can get everybody on the same page I think we could level it back down and get rid of it,” Gibbs said.

But whatever comes their way, Gibbs says the doctors and nurses are ready to save lives just like they did before.

The governor’s staff was also presented with a special award for their leadership during the pandemic.

