Gov. Beshear reports 933 new COVID-19 cases; 6.63% positivity rate

Governor Andy Beshear holds a news conference to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in...
Governor Andy Beshear holds a news conference to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in Kentucky.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.

Governor Beshear reported 933 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the state total to 473,503 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 6.63% positivity rate. Of Thursday’s new cases, 220 are in kids 18 or younger.

There were two new COVID-19 related deaths reported on Thursday. That brings the state total to 7,308.

As of Thursday, 423 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 124 are in the ICU, and 50 are on ventilators.

The governor reported 2,256,171 Kentuckians have been vaccinated.

