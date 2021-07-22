Gov. Beshear reports 933 new COVID-19 cases; 6.63% positivity rate

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.

Governor Beshear reported 933 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the state total to 473,503 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 6.63% positivity rate. Of Thursday’s new cases, 220 are in kids 18 or younger.

There were two new COVID-19 related deaths reported on Thursday. That brings the state total to 7,308.

As of Thursday, 423 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 124 are in the ICU, and 50 are on ventilators.

The governor reported 2,256,171 Kentuckians have been vaccinated.

