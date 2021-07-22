Kentucky has runaway lead in contest to decide nation’s best looking state police cruiser

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The state police agencies of Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana are all participating in a national contest to decide who has the most handsome cruiser.

The national “Best Looking Cruiser” contest is in its eighth year.

Voting is open to the public and ends August 3, 2021.

A daily update of vote totals can be found at the American Association of State Troopers Facebook page.

As of this writing, Kentucky is in the lead with 17,507 votes!

Indiana is in third with 8,661 votes, and Ohio comes in 21st with 2,279 votes.

The winner will be presented with the “Best Looking Cruiser Award” and featured on the cover of the AAST’s “America’s Best Looking Trooper Cruisers 2022 Wall Calendar.”

The Ohio State Highway Patrol has entered into a national contest to determine who has the best looking cruiser. (Ohio State Highway Patrol)

Sales of the calendar begin Oct. 1, and proceeds will benefit the American Association of State Troopers Foundation, which provides educational scholarships to dependents of member troopers.

The contest began, according to an Ohio State Highway Patrol spokesperson, as “a friendly competition between state agencies and a fun way to allow community support and interaction with law enforcement in a positive manner.”

Last year’s winner was the Georgia State Police cruiser.

Vote for your favorite here!

Simply scroll through the photos and at the bottom of the page select your favorite cruiser from the drop-down menu.

Agency rankings will be posted on the Facebook page daily.

(Also, shout out to Oregon State Police for this masterpiece:)

Help support #YourOregonStatePolice by casting your vote for us as the "2021 Best Looking Cruiser"! We know that this... Posted by Oregon State Police on Tuesday, July 20, 2021

