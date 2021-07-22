Advertisement

Large natural gas pipeline explosion in Ellsworth County

By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 3:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ELLSWORTH COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - A pipeline owned and operated by Northern Natural Gas exploded in Ellsworth County.

A spokesperson says the explosion was started by a gas leak. The explosion occurred near 23rd Road and Avenue D.

The gas company is currently working with first responders and there is no threat to public safety.

The gas has been shut off to the line and the fire will continue to burn out.

Service interruptions are not expected. Avoid the area.

A large natural gas pipeline explosion occurred after 1:30 p.m. Thursday in Ellsworth County.

According to KHP Trooper Ben Gardner, the explosion occurred on I-70 near mile marker 222. A fire continues at the site of the explosion. The explosion occurred in a pasture.

Eyewitness News has a crew headed to the scene to gather more information.

