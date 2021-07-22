Advertisement

Laurel County joins list of counties in COVID-19 ‘red zone’; demand rising for vaccinations

By Victor Puente
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 11:37 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Laurel County has joined the list of counties back in the COVID-19 ‘red zone.’

Health leaders say vaccination rates in the area are also still lagging.

(Story continues below tweet)

The director of the health department, Mark Hensley, says the increase of cases is because of the delta variant and is creating a slightly greater demand for vaccinations, but there’s still a long way to go.

Laurel County was seeing only two or three positive COVID-19 cases a day just a few months ago. Now, it’s more than 20 a day and, because of that, they are back in the red zone.

This is also in an area of Kentucky known for its vaccine hesitancy.

Hensley says 31 percent of the county is fully vaccinated. Over 60 percent of those 65 and older are fully vaccinated. There have been 170 COVID-19 cases over the past seven days.

Hensley says they are seeing cases of the delta variant, and, of the 170, 15 are breakthrough, meaning those people were fully vaccinated. However, he says most people who tested positive who were vaccinated had symptoms that were not considered severe. All of this is causing more people to want to be vaccinated.

“That they were kinda holding off on the vaccine, they thought it was done with. They thought that maybe Covid was out of here,” Hensley said. “But now, with the new cases and the new surge, they are coming in to get the vaccines.”

Hensley tells us that people who did test positive with the vaccine reported flu-like symptoms and possibly loss of taste or smell.

