Lexington reports highest single-day COVID-19 case increase in five months

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department reported 79 new COVID-19 cases in its update for Wednesday, July 21.

It’s the most single-day cases reported in the city in the past five months, since February 26.

The city’s 7-day rolling average is up to 44 new cases per day, with 36,119 cases and 325 deaths since the outbreak began in March 2020.

The health department posted ways people can help avoid an outbreak of the virus.

Get a free COVID-19 vaccine.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick, especially those with COVID-19 symptoms.

Cover coughs and sneezes.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Wear a face covering when in crowded public areas.

If you are not yet vaccinated against COVID-19, the vaccine is given free by same-day appointment every Monday, Wednesday and Friday in our Public Health Clinic at 650 Newtown Pike.

Call 859-288-2483 to schedule your appointment.

