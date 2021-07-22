Advertisement

Motorcyclist injured in crash on New Circle Road

File image
File image(Gray Media)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 10:02 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police say a motorcyclist has life-threatening injuries after a crash Wednesday night on New Circle Road.

The crash happened in the outer loop between Georgetown and Leestown Roads.

Police say a witness saw the motorcyclist speeding before the crash.

The motorcycle also went down an embankment.

Part of the outer loop was closed for a while as police investigated the crash.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened Tuesday morning on Lancelot Lane, near Lansdowne Drive and Wilson Downing Road.
‘Awful’: 13-year-old facing manslaughter charge in shooting of other teen in Lexington
Police: Wrong-way driver had drugs, alcohol in her system during time of I-75 crash that killed six
Michael Redmon
Woman’s skin deteriorating, sticking to truck seat after being left for days; husband arrested
Kentucky State University President M. Christopher Brown II submitted his resignation to the...
Kentucky State University president resigns; Beshear requests independent review of KSU’s finances
A plane made an emergency landing on the Mountain Parkway in Wolfe County.
Plane makes emergency landing on Mountain Parkway

Latest News

According to Robin Newberry, public information officer with the Paducah Police Department, the...
Explosion at Paducah Dippin’ Dots facility sends 10 to hospital
Wednesday night doctors and nurses in eastern Kentucky were honored for their work to save lives.
Gov. Beshear honors frontline healthcare workers in eastern Kentucky
President Joe Biden
‘That damned bridge:’ Biden touches on Brent Spence during town hall in Cincinnati
Ten people were sent to the hospital after an explosion at the Paducah Dippin' Dots facility.
10 sent to hospital after explosion at Paducah Dippin' Dots facility