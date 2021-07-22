Motorcyclist injured in crash on New Circle Road
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 10:02 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police say a motorcyclist has life-threatening injuries after a crash Wednesday night on New Circle Road.
The crash happened in the outer loop between Georgetown and Leestown Roads.
Police say a witness saw the motorcyclist speeding before the crash.
The motorcycle also went down an embankment.
Part of the outer loop was closed for a while as police investigated the crash.
