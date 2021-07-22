Motorcyclist injured in crash on New Circle Road

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police say a motorcyclist has life-threatening injuries after a crash Wednesday night on New Circle Road.

The crash happened in the outer loop between Georgetown and Leestown Roads.

Police say a witness saw the motorcyclist speeding before the crash.

The motorcycle also went down an embankment.

Part of the outer loop was closed for a while as police investigated the crash.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.