Mural going up in Lexington honoring community activist Anita Franklin

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A mural is up in Lexington’s East End honoring community activist Anita Franklin.

Franklin was known for her peace walks in Lexington. Her non-violence movement captured the attention of many around Lexington and throughout the Commonwealth.

In 2014, her son Antonio Franklin was shot and killed as he was walking through Duncan Park.

Anita Franklin died at the beginning of 2020 from a heart attack.

Now, her image is just feet away from where her son was killed.

“It’s something you have to get right. You can’t mess it up because people are gonna look to it and they are either going to say ‘who is that’ or they gonna say ‘oh, that’s Miss Anita. So, there was definitely a lot of pressure,” said artist Keaton Young.

The mural is unfinished and more funding is needed to complete it. Click here if you’d like to donate to the Anita Franklin mural.

