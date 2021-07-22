Advertisement

Rupp Arena holding job fair for upcoming event season

Rupp Arena
Rupp Arena
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 2:35 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Rupp Arena is hosting a job fair this Saturday for the upcoming 2021-22 event season.

Over 300 seasonal positions are available in departments such as Security, Guest Services, Box Office, Concessions and Parking.

Applicants must be 18 years or older and may be subject to a background check and a drug test.

There are additional full-time opportunities in Event Support (setup/strike/cleanup) that will be part of the job fair as well.

For more information, call (859) 787-0900. Applicants are encouraged to go to the Rupp Arena website (www.rupparena.com/jobs), fill out an application and bring it to the Job Fair.

If unable to attend the Job Fair, applications may also be submitted by applying directly for the roles available online (www.rupparena.com/jobs.)

The job fair will be Saturday, July 24 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Central Bank Center Exhibit Hall C. Attendees should park in the W. High Street Lots and enter through main Central Bank Center entrance.

For further information, visit www.rupparena.com.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tres Genco
Man scouted Ohio college in mass shooting plot to ‘slaughter’ women, feds say
A serious crash shut down part of Versailles Road in Lexington near the Woodford County line.
Two people have life-threatening injuries after Lexington crash
It happened Tuesday morning on Lancelot Lane, near Lansdowne Drive and Wilson Downing Road.
‘Awful’: 13-year-old facing manslaughter charge in shooting of other teen in Lexington
Regina Huff represents Whitley County and part of Laurel County.
Ky. lawmaker discusses her controversial tweet that compared Dr. Fauci to Jim Jones
Lemond is accused of a shooting that blinded a little boy in Lexington.
Teen charged in shooting that blinded Lexington boy

Latest News

radar
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | One More Pleasant Day
Kentucky State Police's submission for the national Best Looking Cruiser contest.
Kentucky has runaway lead in contest to decide nation’s best looking state police cruiser
Gov. Beshear says he will provide weekly updates on various issues on Thursdays at 12:30 p.m.
Beshear not ruling out more COVID-19 mandates, says most new cases are unvaccinated people
Jeffrey Smith, 50.
Laurel County man accused of trying to kill daughter’s boyfriend