Rupp Arena holding job fair for upcoming event season

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Rupp Arena is hosting a job fair this Saturday for the upcoming 2021-22 event season.

Over 300 seasonal positions are available in departments such as Security, Guest Services, Box Office, Concessions and Parking.

Applicants must be 18 years or older and may be subject to a background check and a drug test.

There are additional full-time opportunities in Event Support (setup/strike/cleanup) that will be part of the job fair as well.

For more information, call (859) 787-0900. Applicants are encouraged to go to the Rupp Arena website (www.rupparena.com/jobs), fill out an application and bring it to the Job Fair.

If unable to attend the Job Fair, applications may also be submitted by applying directly for the roles available online (www.rupparena.com/jobs.)

The job fair will be Saturday, July 24 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Central Bank Center Exhibit Hall C. Attendees should park in the W. High Street Lots and enter through main Central Bank Center entrance.

For further information, visit www.rupparena.com.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.