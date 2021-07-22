Advertisement

Summer Grillin with DeAnn Stephens and Jim Caldwell (July 22, 2021)

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Summer Grillin’ with DeAnn Stephens and Meteorologist Jim Caldwell (July 7, 2021)

Source: https://www.beefitswhatsfordinner.com/recipes/recipe/1355/ribeye-steaks-with-fresh-tomato-tapenade

RIBEYE STEAKS WITH FRESH TOMATO TAPENADE

Add a burst of freshness and color to grilled Ribeye steaks with a fresh tomato and olive tapenade.

INGREDIENTS:

  • 2 beef Ribeye Steaks Boneless, cut 1-inch thick (about 12 ounces each)
  • 2 teaspoons course ground black pepper
  • 1 teaspoon salt

Fresh Tomato Tapenade:

  • 1 cup cherry or grape tomatoes, cut in half
  • 1 can (2-1/4 ounces) sliced ripe olives, drained
  • 1/4 cup chopped fresh basil
  • 3 tablespoons shredded Parmesan cheese

COOKING:

  • Press pepper evenly onto beef steaks.
  • Place steaks on grid over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill, covered, 10 to 14 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill, 9 to 14 minutes) for medium rare (145°F) to medium (160°F) doneness, turning occasionally. Cook’s Tip: To broil, place steaks on rack in broiler pan so surface of beef is 3 to 4 inches from heat. Broil 14 to 18 minutes for medium rare to medium doneness, turning once.
  • Meanwhile combine Fresh Tomato Tapenade ingredients in small bowl.
  • Season steaks with salt, as desired. Top each steak evenly with Fresh Tomato Tapenade

