Teen charged in shooting that blinded Lexington boy

Lemond is accused of a shooting that blinded a little boy in Lexington.
Lemond is accused of a shooting that blinded a little boy in Lexington.(Fayette County Detention Center)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 8:02 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police have charged a young man in connection with a shooting that blinded a little boy.

Michael Lemond is charged with two counts of assault and two counts of wanton endangerment.

Lemond’s arrest citation says he “intentionally caused serious physical injury to the victim, Malakai Roberts, by means of a deadly weapon.”

Malakai, who was 5-years-old at the time, was shot while in his home on Catera Trce just days before Christmas in 2020.

Lemond is scheduled to be arraigned on the new charges on Thursday.

He has been in jail since May on unrelated charges.

