Advertisement

Train derails in Harrodsburg

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRODSBURG, Ky. (WKYT) - A train has derailed in Harrodsburg.

Not much information is available right now, but police say the only crossings available in the city right now are Cornishville Street and West Lane.

Check out this security footage of the derailment sent to us from Alexander and Royalty Funeral Home:

We have a crew on the way to the scene and we’ll keep you updated.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tres Genco
Man scouted Ohio college in mass shooting plot to ‘slaughter’ women, feds say
A serious crash shut down part of Versailles Road in Lexington near the Woodford County line.
Two people have life-threatening injuries after Lexington crash
Lemond is accused of a shooting that blinded a little boy in Lexington.
Teen charged in shooting that blinded Lexington boy
It happened Tuesday morning on Lancelot Lane, near Lansdowne Drive and Wilson Downing Road.
‘Awful’: 13-year-old facing manslaughter charge in shooting of other teen in Lexington
Regina Huff represents Whitley County and part of Laurel County.
Ky. lawmaker discusses her controversial tweet that compared Dr. Fauci to Jim Jones

Latest News

WATCH | Train derails in Harrodsburg
WATCH | Train derails in Harrodsburg
Franklin was known for her peace walks in Lexington. Her non-violence movement captured the...
WATCH | Mural going up in Lexington honoring community activist Anita Franklin
Rupp Arena holding job fair for upcoming event season
WATCH | Rupp Arena holding job fair for upcoming event season
Transportation Secretary Jim Gray announces big changes for dangerous Pulaski Co. intersection
WATCH | Transportation Secretary Jim Gray announces big changes for dangerous Pulaski Co. intersection