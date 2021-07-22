Advertisement

Transportation Secretary Jim Gray announces big changes for dangerous Pulaski Co. intersection

The intersection at US 27 and Ky. 70 in Pulaski County is where Fire Chief Norman Rutherford...
The intersection at US 27 and Ky. 70 in Pulaski County is where Fire Chief Norman Rutherford says he’s worked countless wrecks over the last 30 years.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 3:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EUBANK, Ky. (WKYT) - Change is coming to an intersection in Pulaski County that many have deemed dangerous.

Law enforcement in Eubank have told us they’ve worked many wrecks at the intersection at US 27 and Ky. 70 over the years, leading members of the community to call for change.

On Thursday, Transportation Secretary Jim Gray announced he has approved traffic signals for the intersection.

“After much consideration about the path forward to address the concerns at this particular crossing, I am acting on my authority as Secretary to authorize a signalized traffic intersection,” Secretary Gray said. “Traffic signals will provide a familiar and faster way to implement traffic improvements. Advanced warning flashers will also be installed ahead of the signalized intersection to warn drivers of the upcoming stop.”

Secretary Gray says they expect the changes to to be implemented within the next three months.

