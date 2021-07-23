Ally Blake’s Forecast | A Nice Day

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Good morning y’all! This morning is nice and pleasant with milder air and less humid conditions. Summer-like air and rain chances will ultimately return as we get into the weekend.

It is Friday, July 23, and we start off another hazy (less compared to the past two days) and overall dry day. Smoke for the western wildfires is still making an appearance in the Kentucky skies, bringing more and more beautiful sunrises and sunsets. Of course, this also can cause air quality issues, but it does look like today we will be in a better spot. Temps will kick off in the 50′s and will get into the low to mid-80s by the end of the day.

The drier weather pattern continues into the first half of the weekend, but temps will progress closer to average in the upper 80′s. Tomorrow looks to be similar to today, humidity levels will rise a bit back to muggy levels. Additionally, we will get back into the mid-80s to upper 80′s as well. Furthermore, we could get close to 90 degrees into the weekend and next week. The wetter weather pattern will remain into the early workweek with temps in the mid to upper 80s.

I hope you all have a great day and an even better start to the weekend:)

