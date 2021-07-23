Advertisement

Beshear recommends funding for improvements at Madison County airport

Gov. Beshear announced that he is recommending that the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC)...
Gov. Beshear announced that he is recommending that the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) approve a more than $1 million infrastructure project for the City of Berea.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Gov. Andy Beshear visited Madison County Friday to recommend funding for improvements at the airport.

Gov. Beshear announced that he is recommending that the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) approve a more than $1 million infrastructure project for the City of Berea.

The project, if approved, would extend wastewater collection and treatment service to the Central Kentucky Regional Airport.

“This announcement highlights the importance of the Central Kentucky Regional Airport and what it means for Kentucky’s future,” said Gov. Beshear. “These infrastructure upgrades will encourage more investments and bring even more jobs to this region. As we emerge from this pandemic, we are building a better Kentucky improving infrastructure and creating jobs and opportunities in every corner of the commonwealth.”

The governor says existing water and sewer systems at the airport cannot support the anticipated future transportation needs in Central Kentucky, hampering the facility’s critical role in the economic development of the region.

The need for upgrades is exacerbated by the presence of the Eastern Kentucky University Aviation Program’s flight school at the airport. EKU will soon create an aviation mechanic school that will utilize airport facilities, further taxing the current systems.

The project includes the construction of 12,000 linear feet of 4-inch sewer lines, two new manholes and 12,000 linear feet of 8-inch water lines. The result will be a substantial increase in water capacity as well as an improvement in fire protection for the facility.

The city’s application for this project was submitted to ARC through the Department for Local Government (DLG), which administers ARC funding at the state level.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A serious crash shut down part of Versailles Road in Lexington near the Woodford County line.
Two people have life-threatening injuries after Lexington crash
18-year-olds Michael Lemond (left) and Teyo Waite have been charged in a Lexington shooting...
Two teens charged in shooting that blinded Lexington boy
A train derailed in Harrodsburg.
‘It makes me more anxious to move’: Train derails in Harrodsburg
Gov. Beshear says he will provide weekly updates on various issues on Thursdays at 12:30 p.m.
Beshear not ruling out more COVID-19 mandates, says most new cases are unvaccinated people
Tres Genco
Man scouted Ohio college in mass shooting plot to ‘slaughter’ women, feds say

Latest News

Governor Andy Beshear holds a news conference to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in...
Gov. Beshear reports 994 new COVID-19 cases; 6.97% positivity rate
Lexington chief of police Lawrence Weathers says they’re losing officers more quickly than they...
FOP president: Crime is on the rise with fewer police officers on the streets
The Woodford County orchard says the weather has been perfect for peaches when you factor in...
Wet summer brings record peach crop to Eckert’s Orchard
Talks to tear down the Kirwan-Blanding Complex first started in December 2017.
UK officials discuss plans for former Kirwan-Blanding Complex space