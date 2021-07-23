Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Changes For Your Weekend

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We are rolling into the weekend on a very nice weather note, but a little bit of normal summertime steam is pushing in here for the weekend. This will be accompanied by thunderstorms showing up late in the weekend. Looking deeper down the road, toasty temps make another run at us next week, but another trough looks to cut them off at the pass.

Highs on Saturday will be in the mid and upper 80s with a mix of sun and clouds. Humidity levels rise big time by Sunday as a weak front drops in from the northwest. This will touch off scattered showers and storms that linger into Monday. A few of the storms could be strong.

Toasty temps will be with us into the middle of next week, but another cold front brings showers and storms in here by Thursday and Friday. Temps should come way down behind this front and this may take us into the first few days of August.

