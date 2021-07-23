Advertisement

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Changes For Your Weekend

radar
radar(WKYT)
By Chris Bailey
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 2:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We are rolling into the weekend on a very nice weather note, but a little bit of normal summertime steam is pushing in here for the weekend. This will be accompanied by thunderstorms showing up late in the weekend. Looking deeper down the road, toasty temps make another run at us next week, but another trough looks to cut them off at the pass.

Highs on Saturday will be in the mid and upper 80s with a mix of sun and clouds. Humidity levels rise big time by Sunday as a weak front drops in from the northwest. This will touch off scattered showers and storms that linger into Monday. A few of the storms could be strong.

Toasty temps will be with us into the middle of next week, but another cold front brings showers and storms in here by Thursday and Friday. Temps should come way down behind this front and this may take us into the first few days of August.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A serious crash shut down part of Versailles Road in Lexington near the Woodford County line.
Two people have life-threatening injuries after Lexington crash
18-year-olds Michael Lemond (left) and Teyo Waite have been charged in a Lexington shooting...
Two teens charged in shooting that blinded Lexington boy
Gov. Beshear says he will provide weekly updates on various issues on Thursdays at 12:30 p.m.
Beshear not ruling out more COVID-19 mandates, says most new cases are unvaccinated people
A train derailed in Harrodsburg.
‘It makes me more anxious to move’: Train derails in Harrodsburg
Tres Genco
Man scouted Ohio college in mass shooting plot to ‘slaughter’ women, feds say

Latest News

Friday's Forecast
Ally Blake’s Forecast | A Nice Day
radar
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | One More Pleasant Day
Thursday's Forecast Breakdown
Ally Blake’s Forecast | A Dry and Hazy Thursday
WATCH | Smoke from western wildfires brings thick haze to Kentucky skies