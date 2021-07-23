Advertisement

Elusive sheep escape from NKY owner

By Joanna Bouras
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 6:31 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
FLORENCE, Ky. (WXIX) - Two sheep meant to be part of a Muslim holiday are still on the loose after managing to escape from two locations.

Cheik Cherif said he bought the sheep to be sacrificed as part of the Muslim holiday, Eid al-Adha.

“Basically, every year around this time, we Muslims, if you’re married and financially stable, you have to do a sacrifice,” explained Cherif. “It’s really important.”

Cherif and a friend picked the sheep up in Batavia and were ready to bring them to a slaughterhouse, but when they opened the door, he said the duo took off.

The two sheep made their way to Babygold Court in Colerain.

Some neighbors were able to trap the sheep in a fenced-in backyard and call the dog warden.

The sheep then were taken to a nearby farm in Springdale.

The sheep would not be contained, though.

When FOX19 NOW called the farm on Friday, the owner said the sheep escaped.

If Cherif can get the sheep back, he said he will donate them to a local farm.

Cherif and his wife were still able to perform the ritual for Eid al-Adha without the sheep.

