Advertisement

FOP president: Crime is on the rise with fewer police officers on the streets

Lexington chief of police Lawrence Weathers says they’re losing officers more quickly than they...
Lexington chief of police Lawrence Weathers says they’re losing officers more quickly than they can replace them.(WKYT)
By Grace Finerman
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A national trend of police shortages is being felt here in Kentucky.

A Police Executive Research Forum survey from June showed a 45% increase in retirements and a 20% increase in resignations. It also found that new police hiring dropped 5% overall.

Here in Lexington, the police force is staffed to 84%.

“Crime across the city is on a steady increase and there’s less and less that we can do about it because we’ve had fewer and fewer officers working the streets,” said Jeremy Russell, the president of the Fraternal Order of Police Bluegrass Lodge 4.

Now, according to Russell, there are not enough people applying for the job.

“A lot of people don’t want to be in a position where they’re scrutinized on a daily basis,” Russell said. “Every call we go to we’re yelled at, screamed at, given names.”

Russell’s calling on support from the community.

“If you don’t have support in what you’re doing when you’re trying to give back to the community and make the community safe, you don’t have support, and you don’t want to do your job. that’s the bottom line,” Russell said.

Lexington Chief of Police Lawrence Weathers says they’re losing officers more quickly than they can replace them. He says they’re currently enough officers on patrol.

“But, you know, realistically, if we still have people leaving that’s going to become a problem, but we’ll adjust to it like we always have in the past,” Chief Weathers said.

Chief Weathers says Lexington is authorized to have 639 officers. The FOP says there are about 540 current officers and about 35 recruits. With up to 34 weeks of training, Chief Weathers says the new class of officers won’t be on the streets until the new year.

Still, he says the department cannot and will not let quality suffer, just to get people in the door.

“We’re still going to maintain that quality because we do train people to work in this city,” Chief Weathers said.

The Department of Public Safety is hosting a job fair. The fair hopes to recruit for open positions including police officers, firefighters, correction officers, and 911 dispatchers.

It’s Wednesday, Aug. 4, from 3 – 6 p.m. at the Police Training Academy located at Bluegrass Community & Technical College Newtown campus, 500 Newtown Pike.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A serious crash shut down part of Versailles Road in Lexington near the Woodford County line.
Two people have life-threatening injuries after Lexington crash
18-year-olds Michael Lemond (left) and Teyo Waite have been charged in a Lexington shooting...
Two teens charged in shooting that blinded Lexington boy
A train derailed in Harrodsburg.
‘It makes me more anxious to move’: Train derails in Harrodsburg
Gov. Beshear says he will provide weekly updates on various issues on Thursdays at 12:30 p.m.
Beshear not ruling out more COVID-19 mandates, says most new cases are unvaccinated people
Tres Genco
Man scouted Ohio college in mass shooting plot to ‘slaughter’ women, feds say

Latest News

Governor Andy Beshear holds a news conference to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in...
Gov. Beshear reports 994 new COVID-19 cases; 6.97% positivity rate
The Woodford County orchard says the weather has been perfect for peaches when you factor in...
Wet summer brings record peach crop to Eckert’s Orchard
Talks to tear down the Kirwan-Blanding Complex first started in December 2017.
UK officials discuss plans for former Kirwan-Blanding Complex space
Gov. Beshear announced that he is recommending that the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC)...
Beshear recommends funding for improvements at Madison County airport