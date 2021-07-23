Friday is deadline for Ky. flood victims to apply for federal assistance
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
KENTUCKY (WKYT) - Friday, July 23, is the last day for Kentucky flood victims to apply for federal help.
31 Kentucky counties are eligible for individual assistance.
The money can go toward home repairs, temporary housing costs, and other flood expenses.
You can reach a FEMA call center by calling 800-621-3362. You can also apply for help here.
