Gov. Beshear reports 994 new COVID-19 cases; 6.97% positivity rate

Governor Andy Beshear holds a news conference to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in Kentucky.
Governor Andy Beshear holds a news conference to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in Kentucky.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.

Governor Beshear reported 994 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the state total to 474,444 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 6.97% positivity rate. Of Friday’s new cases, 199 are in kids 18 or younger.

There were four new COVID-19 related deaths reported on Friday. That brings the state total to 7,312.

As of Friday, 444 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 132 are in the ICU, and 58 are on ventilators.

The governor reported 2,261,321 Kentuckians have been vaccinated.

