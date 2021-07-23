Advertisement

Hockey team trying to replace equipment lost in Lexington Ice Center fire

By Grace Finerman
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 11:09 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Recovery efforts are continuing after a fire destroyed one of the two ice rinks at the Lexington Ice Center.

Owners tell us the process is starting, but it will be a slow one. They’ve been in contact with engineers, architects, and their insurance company to devise a plan to rebuild the ice rink.

PREVIOUS: Investigation continues into large fire at Lexington Ice Center

Co-Owner Tom Christopher tells us that they are drawing up plans, but they don’t expect that the ice rink will be useable by this skating season. That means that figure skaters and hockey teams, who primarily used that second rink, will have to move their practices to the main rink.

Gary McKale is the President of the Central Kentucky Hockey Association. He says that they’re working with the Lexington Ice Center to adjust for this season.

“We’re committed to make sure that we have a great season for our kids no matter what,” McKale said. “Kids will play hockey. We’re going to have practices. It might be a little different than what it was before, what we expected, but we’re going to have a good season.”

McKale said that they lost some of their equipment during the fire, so he started a GoFundMe page to replace what they lost.

“The support has been fantastic,” McKale said. “And we really weren’t sure how long it would take to get $20,000 or if we would even get there.”

The owners tell us the Ice Center’s insurance will cover the costs to rebuild the ice rink.

As of Friday morning, that fundraiser had exceeded its goal of $20,000. McKale says the community’s generosity has been amazing to see.

