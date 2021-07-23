Advertisement

Ky. counties seeing surge in COVID-19 cases have low vaccination rates, Dr. Stack says

By Victor Puente
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 12:01 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky’s Commissioner of Health, Dr. Steven Stack, says, despite a new increase in COVID-19 cases, he thinks most events this year will be allowed to go on as planned.

However, Dr. Stack says this is still a time to be cautious and to get a vaccine.

RELATED: Laurel County joins list of counties in COVID-19 ‘red zone’; demand rising for vaccinations

During the taping of the latest episode of Kentucky Newsmakers, Dr. Stack said the crisis may have passed in the immediate form but the pandemic is still underway. He says the counties seeing the worst of it have one thing in common.

“Low vaccination rates generally,” Dr. Stack said. “So, yesterday, at the press conference, I said at 4 o’clock there were 10 red counties. We updated the map after the press conference and now there’s 13. It’s changing quickly. There were no red counties on July 1.”

Stack said he doesn’t see the state returning to mandates like we did last year, because adults who want to protect themselves now have the tools, since the vaccine is so readily available.

However, they believe the delta variant will continue to cause problems for the unvaccinated.

Our hospitalizations are beginning to increase. As those increase what follows after that almost always are deaths,” Dr. Stack said. “And, unfortunately, what I think we’re going to find is when we look back a couple months from now is those deaths, however many they were, are going to be concentrated in communities that were unvaccinated.”

There was a bit of good news. When asked about outdoor activities like the Railbird Festival and football games, Dr. Stack said most people should be able to attend without any issues.

“If you are a generally healthy person, who’s vaccinated in an outdoor setting, I think you can go ahead and do a lot of those activities,” Dr. Stack said. “You just have to be cautious in the settings, when people packed in the concession area, people are having their third or the fourth beer and, I’m talking loud in the shouting over the noise in the crowd, those are the areas where you are likely to spread things. But when you’re outside and spread out in an outdoor venue, you can go ahead and do a lot of those activities.”

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A serious crash shut down part of Versailles Road in Lexington near the Woodford County line.
Two people have life-threatening injuries after Lexington crash
18-year-olds Michael Lemond (left) and Teyo Waite have been charged in a Lexington shooting...
Two teens charged in shooting that blinded Lexington boy
Gov. Beshear says he will provide weekly updates on various issues on Thursdays at 12:30 p.m.
Beshear not ruling out more COVID-19 mandates, says most new cases are unvaccinated people
A train derailed in Harrodsburg.
‘It makes me more anxious to move’: Train derails in Harrodsburg
Tres Genco
Man scouted Ohio college in mass shooting plot to ‘slaughter’ women, feds say

Latest News

Friday, July 23, is the last day for Kentucky flood victims to apply for federal help.
Friday is deadline for Ky. flood victims to apply for federal assistance
A train derailed in Harrodsburg.
Traffic moving again after train derails in downtown Harrodsburg
Owners tell us the process is starting, but it will be a slow one. They’ve been in contact with...
Hockey team trying to replace equipment lost in Lexington Ice Center fire
Friday's Forecast
Ally Blake’s Forecast | A Nice Day