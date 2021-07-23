Advertisement

Kentucky Newsmakers 7/25: Ky. Education Commissioner Dr. Jason Glass; Ky. Commissioner of Public Health Dr. Steven Stack

Kentucky Newsmakers
Kentucky Newsmakers
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 3:21 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On the latest episode of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks with Kentucky Education Commissioner Dr. Jason Glass and Kentucky Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack.

Summer is flying by for students and families enjoying a break, and for schools preparing for a year ahead that is uncertain at best. The renewed COVID-19 concerns are leading to major decisions for school systems about masking and social distancing and whether they need to keep online options ready.

A third-generation Kentucky educator who started his career in Hazard, Education Commissioner Dr. Jason Glass returned to his native state at the height of the pandemic last year after overseeing schools in Iowa and being a superintendent in the Denver area. Commissioner Glass joins us on Kentucky Newsmakers to discuss the upcoming school year.

The state’s COVID-19 numbers are spiking again, and doctors say it’s mainly due to the rapid spread of the delta variant and Kentucky’s large number of unvaccinated residents. Kentucky’s Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack joins us with the latest information on COVID-19 in the state.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A serious crash shut down part of Versailles Road in Lexington near the Woodford County line.
Two people have life-threatening injuries after Lexington crash
18-year-olds Michael Lemond (left) and Teyo Waite have been charged in a Lexington shooting...
Two teens charged in shooting that blinded Lexington boy
Gov. Beshear says he will provide weekly updates on various issues on Thursdays at 12:30 p.m.
Beshear not ruling out more COVID-19 mandates, says most new cases are unvaccinated people
A train derailed in Harrodsburg.
‘It makes me more anxious to move’: Train derails in Harrodsburg
Tres Genco
Man scouted Ohio college in mass shooting plot to ‘slaughter’ women, feds say

Latest News

radar
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Changes For Your Weekend
Friday, July 23, is the last day for Kentucky flood victims to apply for federal help.
Friday is deadline for Ky. flood victims to apply for federal assistance
Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Kentucky Department for Public Health.
Ky. counties seeing surge in COVID-19 cases have low vaccination rates, Dr. Stack says
A train derailed in Harrodsburg.
Traffic moving again after train derails in downtown Harrodsburg