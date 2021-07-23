Kentucky Newsmakers 7/25: Ky. Education Commissioner Dr. Jason Glass; Ky. Commissioner of Public Health Dr. Steven Stack

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On the latest episode of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks with Kentucky Education Commissioner Dr. Jason Glass and Kentucky Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack.

Summer is flying by for students and families enjoying a break, and for schools preparing for a year ahead that is uncertain at best. The renewed COVID-19 concerns are leading to major decisions for school systems about masking and social distancing and whether they need to keep online options ready.

A third-generation Kentucky educator who started his career in Hazard, Education Commissioner Dr. Jason Glass returned to his native state at the height of the pandemic last year after overseeing schools in Iowa and being a superintendent in the Denver area. Commissioner Glass joins us on Kentucky Newsmakers to discuss the upcoming school year.

The state’s COVID-19 numbers are spiking again, and doctors say it’s mainly due to the rapid spread of the delta variant and Kentucky’s large number of unvaccinated residents. Kentucky’s Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack joins us with the latest information on COVID-19 in the state.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.