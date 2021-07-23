Advertisement

Kentucky’s state treasurer gives birth to second child

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 5:40 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State Treasurer Allison Ball has become a mother for the second time, giving birth to a daughter.

In doing so, Ball made Kentucky history again. Ball’s daughter, Marigold Sophia Swan, was born Tuesday.

Ball’s office says the baby weighed 6 pounds, 15 ounces. She’s the second child for Ball and her husband, Dr. Asa James Swan.

Ball’s office says Levi’s birth in 2018 made Ball the first statewide elected official in Kentucky to give birth while holding office.

Her office says Ball now becomes Kentucky’s first constitutional officer to give birth to two children while holding office.

