Kentucky’s state treasurer gives birth to second child

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State Treasurer Allison Ball has become a mother for the second time, giving birth to a daughter.

In doing so, Ball made Kentucky history again. Ball’s daughter, Marigold Sophia Swan, was born Tuesday.

@AsaJamesSwan and I are overjoyed to welcome sweet baby Marigold into our family. Big brother Levi is excited to meet his little sister, and we are grateful to God for the many blessings He has bestowed on our family.https://t.co/80utDnyKng pic.twitter.com/jOhGKREPZp — Treasurer Ball (@KYTreasurer) July 21, 2021

Ball’s office says the baby weighed 6 pounds, 15 ounces. She’s the second child for Ball and her husband, Dr. Asa James Swan.

Ball’s office says Levi’s birth in 2018 made Ball the first statewide elected official in Kentucky to give birth while holding office.

Her office says Ball now becomes Kentucky’s first constitutional officer to give birth to two children while holding office.

