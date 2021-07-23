Advertisement

Traffic moving again after train derails in downtown Harrodsburg

By Phil Pendleton
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 11:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRODSBURG, Ky. (WKYT) - A day after a train derailed in downtown Harrodsburg Thursday afternoon, traffic is again moving freely,

The train cars were not carrying any cargo and no one was hurt. The track is clear and the train cars that derailed are now in a field off to the side, it appears that much of the cleanup is over.

We are told that seven cars derailed when the Norfolk Southern train derailed about 5 o’clock Thursday afternoon.

Here are some photos sent to us by the Mercer County Fire Department:

Caption

People who live in the area say crews worked to remove the cars and the wheels until about midnight last night. They say this is something they always worried about could happen and are thankful it wasn’t worse.

“I always suspected it would happen,” said Larry Sanders with Alexander and Royalty Funeral Home. “Of course, the thing I always worried the most about was a chemical car. Last night, one said something about paint. Paint can be cleaned up, but hazardous waste, that is a different story.”

This video from Alexander and Royalty Funeral Home caught the moment the cars went off the rails:

There was some damage that is still to be repaired, one home lost part of its porch awning and several utility poles were knocked down.

We are told that RJ Corman assisted in the cleanup.

This drone video from Josh Crager shows the scope of the seven cars derailed:

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A serious crash shut down part of Versailles Road in Lexington near the Woodford County line.
Two people have life-threatening injuries after Lexington crash
18-year-olds Michael Lemond (left) and Teyo Waite have been charged in a Lexington shooting...
Two teens charged in shooting that blinded Lexington boy
Gov. Beshear says he will provide weekly updates on various issues on Thursdays at 12:30 p.m.
Beshear not ruling out more COVID-19 mandates, says most new cases are unvaccinated people
A train derailed in Harrodsburg.
‘It makes me more anxious to move’: Train derails in Harrodsburg
Tres Genco
Man scouted Ohio college in mass shooting plot to ‘slaughter’ women, feds say

Latest News

Friday, July 23, is the last day for Kentucky flood victims to apply for federal help.
Friday is deadline for Ky. flood victims to apply for federal assistance
Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Kentucky Department for Public Health.
Ky. counties seeing surge in COVID-19 cases have low vaccination rates, Dr. Stack says
Owners tell us the process is starting, but it will be a slow one. They’ve been in contact with...
Hockey team trying to replace equipment lost in Lexington Ice Center fire
Friday's Forecast
Ally Blake’s Forecast | A Nice Day