UK officials discuss plans for former Kirwan-Blanding Complex space

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Many students at UK will tell you that the Kirwan-Blanding towers were an iconic part of UK’s campus, but over the last semester, they were officially torn down.

Talks to tear down the Kirwan-Blanding Complex first started in December 2017. Students hadn’t been living there for some time as the university has been building more state of the art, modern living spaces.

“The Kirwan-Blanding Complex, which served the institution so well for so many years, was sort of outdated, antiquated, not a lot of gathering spaces, not really a high-tech space,” university spokesperson Jay Blanton said.

The lot has been leveled now, making it prime for the future development. The tree canopy that was along the complex is still there. The university wants to keep a space for students to gather and decompress.

“Having green space in the heart of our campus here, having green space on the central part of our campus near those old residence halls, it’s another important part of creating community spaces where people can gather, where they can socialize, and not only learn, but grow in other ways too,” Blanton said.

Some of that growing may include adding more residence halls, however for the land itself, there are no immediate plans for what will go in that space.

The Kirwan-Blanding Complex was built more than 50 years ago.

