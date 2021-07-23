Wet summer brings record peach crop to Eckert’s Orchard

WOODFORD COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Some have complained of too much rain on Kentucky crops, but this wet summer has turned out to be record-setting for peaches at Eckert’s Orchard.

The Woodford County orchard says the weather has been perfect for peaches when you factor in the amount of rain, sunshine and cooler temperatures.

The manager says peaches need rain to get a good healthy size.

In 40 years of existence, the farm has never yielded so much of this fruit.

The farm encourages people to come out and pick their own.

“People love that experience and love to be able to know and see where their food comes from and, so, they are allowed to come out and pick and it’s something you can create family memories with,” said manager Megan Fields.

The weather has also been good for blackberries.

