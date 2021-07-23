Advertisement

Wet summer brings record peach crop to Eckert’s Orchard

The Woodford County orchard says the weather has been perfect for peaches when you factor in...
The Woodford County orchard says the weather has been perfect for peaches when you factor in the amount of rain, sunshine and cooler temperatures.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOODFORD COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Some have complained of too much rain on Kentucky crops, but this wet summer has turned out to be record-setting for peaches at Eckert’s Orchard.

The Woodford County orchard says the weather has been perfect for peaches when you factor in the amount of rain, sunshine and cooler temperatures.

The manager says peaches need rain to get a good healthy size.

In 40 years of existence, the farm has never yielded so much of this fruit.

The farm encourages people to come out and pick their own.

“People love that experience and love to be able to know and see where their food comes from and, so, they are allowed to come out and pick and it’s something you can create family memories with,” said manager Megan Fields.

The weather has also been good for blackberries.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A serious crash shut down part of Versailles Road in Lexington near the Woodford County line.
Two people have life-threatening injuries after Lexington crash
18-year-olds Michael Lemond (left) and Teyo Waite have been charged in a Lexington shooting...
Two teens charged in shooting that blinded Lexington boy
A train derailed in Harrodsburg.
‘It makes me more anxious to move’: Train derails in Harrodsburg
Gov. Beshear says he will provide weekly updates on various issues on Thursdays at 12:30 p.m.
Beshear not ruling out more COVID-19 mandates, says most new cases are unvaccinated people
Tres Genco
Man scouted Ohio college in mass shooting plot to ‘slaughter’ women, feds say

Latest News

Governor Andy Beshear holds a news conference to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in...
Gov. Beshear reports 994 new COVID-19 cases; 6.97% positivity rate
Lexington chief of police Lawrence Weathers says they’re losing officers more quickly than they...
FOP president: Crime is on the rise with fewer police officers on the streets
Talks to tear down the Kirwan-Blanding Complex first started in December 2017.
UK officials discuss plans for former Kirwan-Blanding Complex space
Gov. Beshear announced that he is recommending that the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC)...
Beshear recommends funding for improvements at Madison County airport