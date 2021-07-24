Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Storm chances and toasty temperatures ahead

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - After a mild and quiet start to the weekend, storm chances will begin to ramp up for the second half, with warmer temperatures coming in next week.

Mild and dry conditions will persist through this evening and tonight with mostly clear skies. Temperatures will slowly fall through the 80s and into the 70s into late this evening before reaching the 60s overnight. Light to moderate winds will continue as well for tonight.

By Sunday, morning temperatures will begin the day on the mild side with a big of mugginess. Humidity levels will rise throughout the day as we track our next storm chances by the afternoon and evening hours. These storms could even be on the strong to severe side, producing strong winds and possibly hail. The severe threat is a low-end one, but even outside of a severe threat, you should still expect gusty storms with torrential rainfall in some. Highs on Sunday are expected to reach into the mid to upper-80s, but storms could keep you on the lower end of the spectrum.

Storm chances will continue into Monday, mainly for southern Kentucky, as the system moves out of our region. Otherwise, another dry period returns Tuesday and Wednesday before another system arrives for the end of the week. That next system will bring down a cold front from the north to help cool things down yet again. So, we’ll go from the upper 80s and 90-degree highs the first half of the week to the mid to lower 80s for the latter half.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.