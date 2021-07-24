Ally Blake’s Forecast | A Typical July Day

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Good morning y’all! Summer-like air and rain chances ultimately return as we get into the weekend.

It is Saturday, July 24, and we start off another slightly hazy (less compared to the past couple of days) and overall dry day. Smoke for the western wildfires is still making an appearance in the Kentucky skies, bringing more and more beautiful sunrises and sunsets. Temps will kick off in the 60′s and will get into the mid-80s by the end of the day. Humidity levels will be greater than the past couple of days and for some spots, the heat index could get closer to 95+ degrees.

Also into the weekend, temps will approach near average in the upper 80′s. Tomorrow looks to finally see rain after a dry stretch of days. We could even see some stronger showers and storms. The Storm Prediction Center has put us under a level one of five risk, for severe weather. Mian threats for the afternoon storms include gusty winds and heavy rain. Furthermore, we could get close to 90 degrees into the weekend and by next week. The wetter weather pattern will remain into the early workweek with temps in the mid to upper 80s. Mid-week does look to be calmer before another cold front approaches late next week.

I hope you all have a great day and an even better start to the weekend:)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.