‘He’s traumatized’: Community gives back after 11-year-old from Louisville shot multiple times

Damani Willis’ mother says that her son was shot in Detroit while visiting his father for Father’s Day.(Detroit Police Department)
By Ken Baker
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 6:45 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A mother said her 11-year-old was shot multiple times and lives, but has been left traumatized.

Damani Willis’ mother says that her son was shot in Detroit while visiting his father for Father’s Day.

WAVE 3 News obtained video of that shooting. It shows the vehicle carrying the child, his father, and a family friend get shot up multiple times.

The gunman has not yet been caught.

“My son was hit in the chest three times,” mother Alyesha Plummer said. “His dad got his leg chopped in half. They had a friend. He was shot in the hand and shot in the arm.”

As soon as she could bring him back to Louisville she did, but her son isn’t the same since she brought him home.

“He’s traumatized behind it. And then for it to be on Father’s Day you go and visit your dad, and this is what happens,” Plummer said.

On Saturday, Solomon Missionary Baptist Church and Anthony Oxendine of Spring Valley Funeral Homes got together to surprise the family.

They brought Disney Princess Tiana and Damani’s favorite superhero Spider-Man. They also brought groceries to the family and helped them with rent.

“My kids are very excited I like to see them smiling,” Plummer said. “They are still in there smiling, getting their face painted and having a good time.”

Oxendine, a local funeral director, said he’s watched gun violence claim the lives of so many, and that’s why he wanted to help.

“It feels good to give back to this community,” Oxendine said. “I love this city. I love these people.”

While Detroit police are still searching for the man that shot at her son, she said this message needs to be heard around the country, as she and her family are not the only victims of gun violence.

“He didn’t have to get shot,” Plummer said. “All of this didn’t have anything to do with him. It was just a random shooting. Speak up if you know what I mean.”

