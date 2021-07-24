Advertisement

“It was a shock” : T&R Trucking Inc. owners offering $2,000 reward for information on burned equipment

By Chas Jenkins
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 6:42 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Back in June, T&R Trucking Inc. in Harlan County was shocked to find pieces of its equipment burned, vandalized, and stolen from.

A month later the company is still trying to find out who did it.

“I look at it as a coward’s way, you would think someone that has something against you that they would come and talk to you about it,” Owner Renee Saylor said. “I don’t know, I don’t have that kind of heart to try to hurt people like that so, I don’t understand.”

Saylor said it happened on a normal Sunday, calling it a devastating discovery.

“It was a shock, honestly, it was just really shocking, in disbelief,” she said. “It’s just hard to believe that someone would do something like that when someone is just trying to work.”

She said the damages set the company back $150,000, with five pieces of equipment burned.

“Two completely destroyed, you know, the others might be fixable but it was just huge financially,” she said.

One employee, Troy Saylor, said he is unsure of the motive.

“It’s often something you’ll wonder about. Why somebody would go to that extent to try and put somebody out of business,” he said.

Renee said they are now offering an incentive, hoping it helps find whoever is responsible.

“We’re offering a $2,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons that’s done this,” she said.

Troy said they want to hold those responsible accountable.

“That’s a bad lick to anybody anywhere that’s ever had to deal with this situation and be put in this situation,” he said. “There’s no easy way for it, there’s no good outcome of it.”

Renee says since the incident they have set up a 24/7-night watch around their equipment to prevent it from happening again.

Currently handling the investigation is Kentucky State Police Post 10 in Harlan.

