KSP urging drivers to #MoveOver for emergency personnel working on side of the road

#MoveOver Campaign
#MoveOver Campaign(Ana Medina)
By Ana Medina
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 11:33 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - In an effort to help keep emergency personnel safe on the road Kentucky State Police are joining other states taking part in the #MoveOver campaign.

It is focusing on those who fail to move over for emergency personnel like police, fire, and EMS who are working on the side of the road.

KSP Trooper Daniel Priddy tells us the importance of being alert on the road at all times.

“This is us trying to get the awareness out and also try to prevent some senseless accidents. Because, you know, every one of us wants to get home to our family, just like everybody else, you know, all the troopers, all law enforcement. But it’s not just us that our safety is on the line, it’s whoever we’re out, you know, if somebody has a flat tire on the side of I-65, or if their car has broken down, and we have to get out with them, this law also helps them protect them from the senseless collisions that occur from time to time,” says Priddy.

Kentucky passed a law in 2003 requiring motorists to move to the adjacent lane when approaching an emergency or public safety vehicle.

If it’s impossible or unsafe to change lanes, motorists must slow down and use caution.

