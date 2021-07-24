Advertisement

Laurel County Sheriff’s Office trying to identify burglary suspect

By WYMT News Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office is needing help in identifying a burglary suspect.

Laurel County Sheriff Deputy Marcus Stigall is investigating a burglary in the Highlands Subdivision off East Laurel Road.

If you know who the person is, you are asked to call the sheriff’s office.

You can call 606-864-6600 or 606-878-7000.

