Lexington public libraries welcome new extended hours

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - After a two-month break due to two issues, including the pandemic and staffing shortages, all branches of the Lexington public libraries have extended their hours for visitors.

The pandemic has changed a lot of things, including the hours of the Lexington public libraries. Still, finally, on Monday, July 26th, some of the branches, including the central branch downtown, will be extending their hours.

“On Monday, we are gonna start opening all locations from ten to six. It was previously eleven to six. So that extra hour gives people time to come in and get their materials,” said Rob Parmley, who is a manager of the Central Library.

Since opening Saturday morning, the Central Library has been steady, but hopefully, as the word gets out that the Central branch is open again on Saturdays, more people will come out.

“So far this morning, we’ve had people just come In, just individuals that are living downtown or staying in the hotels coming to check out the gallery or the pendulum, Parmley said.

Rob says he’s elated to finish their fourth-floor renovations in August.

“I’m really excited to open up the children’s floor. It’s gonna have its own space. It’s gonna be huge. It’s gonna be great,” said Parmley.

The hope is that soon, all of the libraries will officially open to pre-pandemic hours, including Sunday hours, but this is at least a start in the right direction.

“Also, it gives people a sense and the environment that we are in right in now that some normalcy is returning, and I think we can all use a little bit of that,” said Parmley

If you would like to look at the official Lexington libraries hours for all current hours at lexpublib.org

