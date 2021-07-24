Advertisement

One taken to hospital after serious crash on New Circle Road

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 8:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - One person is in the hospital with serious injuries after a crash on New Circle Road Friday evening.

Police say around 6:15 p.m. an officer saw a crash on the inner loop before Alumni Drive. We’re told a tarp obstructed the driver’s view, causing him to lose control of his vehicle.

The car went into an embankment and the driver was ejected. He was taken to UK Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

No other cars were involved in the accident.

The inner loop from Woodhill to about Alumni is shut down.

