Advertisement

Rupp Arena hosts job fair ahead of a busy event season

Rupp Arena holding job fair for upcoming event season
Rupp Arena holding job fair for upcoming event season
By Olivia Russell
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 1:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center is gearing up for a busy 2021-2022 event season.

Rupp Arena will reopen for big events in September. Concerts were cancelled and games were scaled-back in 2020 because of the pandemic.

“Last year was an anomaly,” president and CEO Bill Owen said. “We’re expecting things to get back to normal.”

In order for them to host events, they’ll need workers. They’re trying to fill up to 300 positions with a wide range of opportunities like security, guest services, box office, concessions, and parking.

“It’s not unusual for us to have a job fair this time of year. Maybe we have a little bit higher need because we’ve kind of been detached from some of the folks we’ve counted on in the past,” Owen said.

“It’s a perfect second income,” he explained. “It’s a perfect opportunity for people who are scaled-back and really moving into retirement, particularly in guest services and other areas.”

Owen said with so much on the calendar this year, these open jobs can create some excitement coming out of the pandemic. “You’re around the excitement of Rupp Arena and other activities at Central Bank Center.”

Interested applicants can also apply online.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

18-year-olds Michael Lemond (left) and Teyo Waite have been charged in a Lexington shooting...
Two teens charged in shooting that blinded Lexington boy
Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Kentucky Department for Public Health.
Ky. counties seeing surge in COVID-19 cases have low vaccination rates, Dr. Stack says
A Dallas resident came down with the dangerous infectious disease after visiting Nigeria....
CDC monitors more than 200 people for potential exposure to monkeypox, reports say
A train derailed in Harrodsburg.
‘It makes me more anxious to move’: Train derails in Harrodsburg
File image
One taken to hospital after serious crash on New Circle Road

Latest News

Memorial Classic honors athlete victim of gun violence
After a two-month break due to two issues, including the pandemic and staffing shortages, all...
Lexington Public Library extends hours
Michael Murray is suspected of killing 39-year-old Nicole Murray and 33-year-old Brittany...
‘I haven’t forgotten her’: Sister of dismembered woman still without answers in double murder-suicide
weekend forecast
Ally Blake’s Forecast | A Typical July Day