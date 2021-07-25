Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Tracking storms and toasty temperatures this week

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - After a round of storms to round out the weekend, hot Summer temperatures will quickly follow it up for this week ahead before another cold front moves in.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be around for areas this evening and into parts of tonight. Not everyone will see storm chances, but those that do could see strong to severe storms. The severe threat is low-end for this evening, but expect gusty winds and torrential rainfall if a storm comes over your area. Temperatures will slowly cool through the 80s this evening and into the 70s for tonight. The severe threat and storm threat will begin to decrease as we head into the overnight hours.

Scattered showers will pick backup across parts of the Commonwealth for the first half of Monday. While the best chances look to stay in southern and southeastern Kentucky, a few scattered and isolated chances will still be around the Bluegrass region. Temperatures will begin the day in the mid to upper-60s, and then by the afternoon, highs will vary greatly depending on where you are. For northern and central parts of the state, highs will likely be into the upper 80s as more sunshine is around. For southern parts of the state, highs may only top out in the mid to lower-80s due to more cloud cover and rain chances. Gusty winds will remain around as the storm chances clear out of the south by the afternoon and evening hours.

A dry and toasty pattern quickly follows up our rain chances through much of the workweek. Highs will rise into the upper 80s and even lower 90s through Thursday, with mostly sunny skies most days. We will also have a bit of humidity around in the forecast this week, making it feel much warmer than it already is. Once we get into late Thursday and Friday, a cold front drops in from the north, providing another storm chance and cool down into the lower 80s. Then, another system moves in next weekend that brings more storms and cool air along with it as well.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.